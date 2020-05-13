KUWTK: Kim and Khloé are “intervention”, after Kourtney refuses to share her personal life in front of the cameras, said: “It’s our job”; to watch

Another day, another drama between the Kardashians. In a new teaser for the reality show of the family, Khloé, and Kim’s face to her older sister, Kourtney, by the strength of her sharing details of her personal life in front of the cameras — which, of course, that’s the main “business” of the clan, the most famous of the telinhas.

On the way to a meeting, it is the mother of Penelope, Mason and Reign was stopped by the sisters, who have made some sort of “intervention” due to its lack of engagement with the family. To begin with, Kourtney has made it clear that the fact that the cameras of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will be coming to your home to find out if he or she is accompanied by a romantic interest makes her very upset.

“I’m not dating anyone, literally, she told him, out of patience. And he added: “And if I am, then what is? Did you bring them here?” It’s so disrespectful”. Kourtney, defended her decision to separate her personal life from the public. “I’ve got boundaries, respect them. Just because you love to show off for each little thing, why do you love to show it all,” he said, referring to Khloé. “I don’t like it”said the other one. “Well, do you like it, clearly,” needled for the first of the Kris.

“This is our job” it reminded Khloé. “It’s not. That’s what I’m talking about. Yes, there’s a fine line”, Kourt has said in response. However, Kim has presented an argument for you to make up for the absence of Kourtney and her desire for privacy, she and Khloé are required to share your personal life, and even more so with the camera.

“Our job is to be open and honest and share too much of ourselves, and it only appears that way in the past few years, Kourtney has been open about her personal life in front of the cameras”, the owner of the SKIMS, he confessed to the audience when she was on her own. “Well, then, all the days that Kourtney is not filming, me and Khloé, we have to share more. Because if we don’t we are sharing our lives, and what it’s good for the [reality]?”, he said.

Back to the confrontation between the sisters, Khloé insists that Kourtney wasn’t producing enough content for your fans. “You don’t know anything! You have not set”, said. “Okay, I don’t want to share with you some up-close and personal”said the elder, adding that they did not want to break their “relationship”.

Even though Kourtney does not want to show his / her love life, she reminded us that it is shared with other aspects of privacy, including one time he had a crisis of anxiety, in front of the camera.

“I shared my crisis, crying, having anxiety. I shared other things,” said. “So it came to pass, naturally, in front of the cameras”, responded to Khloé. “All right! But I didn’t say to turn them on,” Kourtney said. She said that the whole of the conversation was “weird”, insisting that it will respect the limits of your sisters, they expressed that they wanted their privacy.

According to TMZ, Kourtney is in for six months with her boyfriend, going back and forth, Younes Bendjima. The couple have tried to keep the relationship private, and you are taking it easy… because of this, it is the star of the reality show, may not want to share all the details with the whole world. Watch the chat, however, it will be shown in the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up” in the United States: