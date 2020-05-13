Kylie Jenner, presenting the sisters with a grant of$ 32 billion on Mother’s Day

12 may 2020, 16h28 – Posted on 12 may, 2020, at 11: 30

–

This Sunday, (10/5), which was celebrated in the Mother’s day in Brazil and in other countries around the world, such as in the United States. And to celebrate there Kylie Jenner he decided to buy a treat, well, luxurious to the sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashianwho are the parents of a North, Saint, Chicago, Ps, Mason, Penny, Reing and Truerespectively.

The manager presented each one with a the stock exchange in the form of a leopard, entirely set with crystals brand Judith Leiber Couturea designer’s favorite accessories. All of the pieces are for sale at$ 5.495, approximately$ 32 million.

While Khloe received a scholarship as a golden, to her, was done in shades of blue. It’s safe to say that Kim is also a fan of the brand, and there are several clutches in different of designs, versions, in the form of lipstick on a hot dog.

As for the mother, Kris JennerKylie has chosen a new accessory in the form of a ball from a cannon. It would be the item that’s a inside joke? Lol!

