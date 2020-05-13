Make like Kim Kardashian and have a minimalist decor

Please sign up for our newletter and you will receive our content in your e-mail address

The photos of the house from Kim Kardashian with Kanye West, it almost broke the internet yesterday. The reason: the minimalist and the colour you have chosen, that you did not like at all, but it made a strong impact on the social networks. Designed by the belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, the home features wide open spaces, with the parts clean, and many places are empty.

The aesthetics are minimalist and focused on the quality of the product, to the detriment of the quantity. For this reason, the first thing you need to do when it comes to choosing a minimalist furniture is to donate what is no longer useful. That picture is old? It hurts. This pad is left on the couch? It hurts.

So, little by little, you will be able to create a the atmosphere much lighter and more comfortable in your home décor. In addition to this, the choice of the palette of colors is also important. The clean, minimalist aesthetic, the white, the black, the brown and the variation in tones are a priority. But the most vibrant colors are also welcomed, such as the Classic Blue, the color of the year Pantone colors. The trick is to use them sparingly, and in small touches to bring new life to the house.