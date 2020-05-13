Mama is an owl! Kourtney Kardashian gives a sharp reply to a follower who criticized the long hair of their son. watch

My child, my rules! With so much exposure, and the followers of the clan of Kardashian-Jenner has already gotten used to the idea that, every now and then, some of the hater turns out, their opinions are unnecessary. However, the one thing that none of them will admit is, that you get with your own eyes.” Kourtney Kardashian has given an excellent example of this is when you hit a user who criticized it for leaving in the hair for It “too big”.

On Sunday (the 27th), the first of the Kris Jenner shared a series of clicks, and super cute, the children’s Reign and Penelope, during a trip that the family made it to Santa Ynez, California. In the pics, the little 4-year-old shows his hair is blond, long, and very beautiful, by the way. Here’s what a follower he thought it would be relevant to a critique of the appearance of the child. “It [Kourtney Kardashian] you really need to cut off the hair to him.”wrote in the journal.

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian, saw the comment you mean, and don’t let it go unnoticed. “It [a seguidora] you really don’t need to worry about the children who are not of it. He is a little boy happy.”brushed off. For the fans of the business were keen to get out on her side and support her for the honest answer. “So be it! His hair is a wonderful thing, and I’m a little bit jealous, to be honest”he added to a follower.

This is not the first time that internet users manifest themselves on the hair longer than It has to, but, so far, Kourtney Kardashian has not yet been handed down. Apparently, the star of the reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” would prefer to wait a while for your child to be comfortable to make the first few cuts of her hair. To give you an idea, it is only in the beginning of this year Alone it has renewed its look in the hands of a professional. “The first cutting of the hair, in all its lovely for six years.”published in the mom’s on Instagram at the time, and showing the results.