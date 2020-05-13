Noel Gallagher recalls the strong attacks of panic and in the time that you used cocaine

The lead guitarist Noel Gallagher and ex-Oasis), have reported the powerful effects of an addiction from cocaine in a recent interview with the podcast “Funny How?”. According to the uk’s 52-year-old, he had a panic attack, scary at a time when they used the drug every day. According to him, it was because of this that he decided to stop the use of it.

“If you did not sleep for three nights because I sniffed a lot of coke, it’s not like you would be if you calm down of course. Do you think you’re going to die. And I was thinking, ‘too Many rock stars have died of this”,” he said.

During one of these crises, it was difficult to be cared for in a hospital in Detroit, michigan, in the United States, thanks to the heavy accent of the Building, where he was born.

“Think about it: you’re almost having an attack of psychosis, and you have to go through a metal detector at the hospital. The doctor, you ask what is wrong with it, but don’t get your music. And he said, ‘Wait a minute, what I’m going to find someone,” he said.

“A couple of times I thought I was going to have a heart attack, you know?” I was lucky, I don’t have a real one,” said Gallagher.

He also complained about the coverage that the press has made up about his addiction to drugs. “They put it on the front page of a newspaper, for a time, I spent 4 thousand pounds (equivalent today to$ 29 billion) a week in crack cocaine. I did the math. To spend on all of this, I would have to use an ounce per hour, 24 hours a day. It’s just crazy”.

The musician is currently at the front of the High Flying Birds, has reached out to the pop charts in the 1990’s, the Oasis, alongside his brother, Liam. The band was dissolved in 2009.