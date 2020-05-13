Premieres for this week: Taylor Swift, Maleficent and special Marshall | AP

This week arrives with an invitation to the past, as remote as 1926, to see a wonderful movie. “The General” (“general”) of Buster Keaton is considered to be ahead of his time and counts Quentin Tarantino among his admirers.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

There are also a series of five episodes of PBS about asian americans that are broadcast between Monday and Tuesday. This is an in-depth look at the impact of people of asian origin in the society, politics, and popular culture from the mid-NINETEENTH century until the terrorist attacks of September 11.

A giant of the TV is held on the Tuesday: the difunt0 Garry Marshall, creator of series of comedy like “Happy Days”, “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy”, which will have its own special on ABC. Another artist who died recently, David Bowie, will be heard Friday in a new album recorded live. And there is also a concert of Taylor Swift on TV.

You may also like: Hamilton, the mega-success of Broadway will arrive in full on July 4 to Disney Plus

Below is a collection curated by journalists of entertainment of The Associated Press of what is coming this week to the TV, streaming services and platforms of music.

Movies

“The General” and “The Great Buster” (“big Buster”): the Saturday evening, please make an appointment with TCM to see the latest “Essential” from Brad Bird: “The General” of Buster Keaton, an amazing silent film from 1926 that takes place around the Civil War. It was not very well received when it premiered, but in the last century has been re-evaluated as a dark comedy ahead of its time and for its amazing sets. And if you stay after the function, TCM will also broadcast the magnificent documentary by Peter Bogdanovich “The Great Buster”, in which Quentin Tarantino account for what “The General” is also a wonderful tape of action.

Read also: Karla Panini: let of be talking to my husband, tells conductive

“Teen Spirit” (“Reaching your dream”): While we wait for the new series with Elle Fanning about Catherine the Great, why not catch up with the lovely “Teen Spirit”, available at Kanopy on Tuesday. Is the stylish debut as a director, actor of “The Handmaids Tale” Max Minghella (son of the late Anthony Minghella) about a teenager from a small town that has the opportunity to become a pop star in a singing competition local. Everything you need in an id card from a public library or card of identification university to access, free of charge movies on Kanopy.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (“Maleficent: mistress of evil”): Or maybe you prefer to see Fanning in a role more suitable for all the family. If it is so, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” comes to Disney Plus the Friday. This sequel is far from wonderful, but has some elements that are worth it. And the reporter of the film of AP’s Jake Coyle wrote that it is the action of Fanning (“a pinch welcome naturalism”) is what saves the film from a worse fate.

— By the reporter of film Lindsey Bahr.

Music

“Taylor Swift City of Lover-Concert: Taylor Swift acts on Sunday, and his opening is “American Idol.” Immediately after the end of the season of “Idol,” ABC will broadcast the one-hour special “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” at 10 p. m. New York. The concert was filmed last September at the theatre L ‘ Olympia in Paris and shows Swift performing songs from her latest album, “Lover”. Also includes special moments between the scenes.

David Bowie: The idol David Bowie died in 2016, but his voice is still alive. The live album of 12 songs “LIVEANDWELL.COM” which comes out Friday, is the first of a series of three live productions of Bowie from the ‘ 90s that will come to streaming services in the coming months. Four of the songs are from a concert in 1997 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York city. Others were recorded in Amsterdam, Rio de Janeiro and the festival ” Phoenix in the Uk.

Sara Evans: The singer’s country Sara Evans interprets 13 versions of songs that span six decades on his new album, available on Friday. “Copy That” includes songs from Hank Williams, John Mayer, Carole King, the Bee Gees, The Pretenders, Chicago, and others. Old Crow Medicine Show, and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town appear as guests on the album, but they are not the only ones. The daughters of Evans, Olivia and Audrey, they also lend their voices to the songs.

— By the reporter of music Mesfin Fekadu.

Television

Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0”) and Tamlyn Tomita (“Star Trek: Picard”) narrate “Asian Americans”, a documentary series of five parts of the PBS that gives a look extensive the influence of ethnic group in the event of the nation while their members are faced with prejudices. Among the interviewees are the writer, winner of the Pulitzer Viet Thanh Nguyen, senator Tammy Duckworth, and the actor Randall Park. The series comes in the midst of reports of physical and verbal abuse against asian-americans after the spread of the coronavirus from China. “Asian Americans” airs on Monday and Tuesday (check local lists for times and channels).

Garry Marshall and his legacy series and movies complacent is remembered in a special on ABC that airs on Tuesday night. “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall brings together friends, family and stars to celebrate the writer, producer and actor, who died in 2016 at the age of 81. Among the participants are Richard Gere, Julia Roberts and Hector Elizondo in “Pretty Woman”; Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in “The Princess Diaries”, as well as members of the casts of “Happy Days”, “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy”.









The henchman of “Sherlock” Martin Freeman is now the protagonist in “A Confession”, which opens Tuesday at the streaming service BritBox. Freeman, who played Dr. Watson alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Holmes, performed in this series of six episodes a detective of british police officer who investigates the disappearance of a 22 year-old woman. By believing that the victim might be alive and in captivity, the detective performs an urgent quest that takes you to the limits of the protocol police, and perhaps beyond. They also act Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter”) and Siobhan Finneran (“Downton Abbey”).

— By the reporter of TV Lynn Elber.