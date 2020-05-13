Scarlett Johansson announces the end of his involvement in the Marvel movies

SPOILER ALERT FOR “THE AVENGERS: ULTIMATUM”

If you have watched the movie, “the Avengers: Ultimatum,” you know what, the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, is dead. Recently, the actress has ended the recording of the highly anticipated film the land of the heroin that arrives in theaters already, in the year 2020, but all indications are that this is going to be his last involvement in a film studio, Marvel.

In an interview to “ET,” Scarlett assured him that it really won’t take part in any other movie. “It’s a closure. I want to tell you, I sure hope so. I don’t know if I can do more if you are not in foreclosure. It’s very tiring. I am so proud of what we’ve done. Right now, we have to spread the magic everywhere,” he said.

On Wednesday, December 16, Scarlett took part in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, and talked a little bit about your preparation to live with the Black Widow. “I think I need to train a lot of character, but I like this part of the training program. We’ve just finished the film, which will premiere on the 1st of may. We are we do for a week, which seems crazy,” he said.