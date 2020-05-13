Scarlett Johansson appears in the image of its debut album of the Black Widow

Actress Scarlett Johansson appears in a picture driving an Audi while it is in the refilmagens of the Black Widow in the Los Angeles area. Check it out:

The Black Widow it hits theaters on April 30, 2020, and account for the direction of the Cate Shortland.

The plot will now be among the events of the Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite Warbut further details have not yet been made public.

In addition to the Scarlett Johansson returning to the role of the heroine, the cast also features David Harbour (Stranger Things) such as the Guardian, Red, Rachel Weisz(The Bourne Legacy) as the Iron Lady, Ray Winstone (For The Insiders), O. T. Fagbenle The Handmaid”s Tale as a to los angeles. Florence Pugh (The rightful King) as Yelena Belova.