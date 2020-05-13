Scarlett Johansson, inviting look-alike of a 72-year-old to go out and drink, Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson recently discovered that it has a look-alike, a lady of 72 years of age. The grandson of Geraldine posted a photo of her grandmother at the age of 22 years old, and as an actress is obvious.

The picture viralizou on the internet, and Scarlett have recorded a video inviting you to Geraldine for going out. She said that she would pay for the ticket to the lady to see the new film of the actress, on The Night, this is one of Them. Check out the video of Scarlett in the below:

This video is for grandma Geraldine. Geraldine, me, were inundated with messages and e-mails talking about how much alike we are, and I’ve had to look at the picture. Wow! I want to get to know each other personally. I saw it I was you, if I may paraphrase, “drunk to hell,” when he took that picture, and I want to see you drunk. I want to get drunk with you…. We’re going to do some thing to you, Geraldine. Do you want to see in The Night Is one of Them for me? It’s a movie about young girls coming to the party. I can take care of all of your expenses. You meet at the bar.

His grandson commented that, on the internet she was left jaw-dropped when I heard the call, but they are going to attend the premiere and meet the stars. The film is scheduled to premiere in Brazil, to the 15th day of the month of June.

