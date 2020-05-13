Taylor Swift already has a date on Netflix for your documentary

Taylor Swift held 2019 with the album Lover at number one, a song that sweeps already in the wedding in the united States (the Lover that puts a name to the disc), a tone much more positive than his previous work Reputation and being claimed as the artist of the decade at the American Music Awards. After this journey, tap finish off this stage with a documentary film, Miss American, which already has a release date on Netflix.

The documentary is produced by Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, winners of an Oscar for 20 feet from stardom, and the first will premiere at Sundance on January 23. A few days later, on Friday the 31st of January, you will come to the platform to see all subscribers of the service.









Miss American it is sold as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the artists most iconic of our time during a period of transformational of your life while you learn to embrace its role not only as a songwriter and singer, but also as a woman who harnesses all the power of your voice”.







“A raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the artists most iconic of our time.”











