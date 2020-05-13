Taylor Swift pays the bills to a fan who has remained without work

Taylor Swift it is known for being one of the artists who maintained a closer relationship with their fans. Throughout its more than ten years of career, the artist has seen great acts of generosity to their followers, most needy, and now that we are in full crisis by the coronavirus would not be less. Tay was surprised at the offer to pay the bills a follower that has been left without a job. It’s all a detail!

The history we have known thanks to social media, how not to. A young girl named Samantha, a fervent follower of Taylor Swift, she published a tweet in which he expressed his despair. Because of the crisis of the coronavirus has lost their job and don’t know how to pay the bills at the end of the month.









Taylor Swift in the video for ‘Delicate’

(Editorial)









What Samantha did not know was that the very Taylor Swift was going to read your message, but what the left without words at all was to receive a response via private message. The artist communicated with the girl to tell you the following:

“Samantha, I saw your tweet about the bills you are racking up and I want to help. How can I give you $ 3,000? Do You Have Pay Pal? With love, Taylor”. Samantha was in shock when I read the message and then shared it on his Twitter account for everyone in the world knew what had happened.

The young fan of Taylor Swift has received congratulations from many people that rejoice that your idol is not concerned only read what they say on networks, but also pay to help in any way to those who have problems. Well done, Taylor!







