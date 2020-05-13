Taylor Swift: ‘we women are more than incubators for babies’

The star of the song Taylor Swift reported in an interview that for his impending 30th birthday many journalists ask about their future plans to be a mother, to what who said that women are “more than incubators” for babies.

“People are going to take a bit of time to catch up with that, and I understand that, but it is good that we are allowed to say: Hey, you know, we are more than incubators. You don’t have to ask that to someone just because they have twenty years ago and is a female“said Swfit to People magazine during an interview for his special number on the people of the year, published this Friday.

For Taylor it is “rude” that many journalists ask the women directly for their plans to start a family when they reach a certain age.

“While most women may express their discomfort in social situations, the more it becomes a social norm that people ask questions at parties of the kind ” When are you going to form a family? as soon as the age of 25-was of the opinion Swift-. It is a little rude.”

The singer already declined to respond in a similar way during a radio interview this spring, in which asked for their plans to “settle down and start a family“.

“I don’t think that a man will ask for this when you turn 30 years old, so I’m not going to respond to that question,” he explained.

With what you said Swift was on the way in which faces the passage of time and surpasses the barrier of 30 years.

“There are certain parts of my thinking that I do not visit so often as get too stressed out by my body, get too stressed out by being fashionable, get too stressed out by the people who they think I’m cool, get too stressed out by the people really think any thing about me. You have to throw out things that don’t serve you”, he narrated.

“Oh, that is what I think all we try to do when we get olderand just waiting to make you also more wise!”, he exclaimed.

Recently, Swift was named “artist of the decade” by the American Music Awards, a title that places them in a position of honor shared with icons such as Elvis Presley (1950), The Beatles (1960), Stevie Wonder (1970) and Michael Jackson (1980).