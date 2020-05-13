Taylor Swift your mother has a brain tumor

A few days of the Grammys, one of the celebrations most important musical, Taylor Swift has received a the news all the more devastating. Your mother, Andrea Swift, is a tumor

brain. The diagnosis has come when the woman underwent a few revisions related to the cancer chest five years ago he was detected, and after chemotherapy sessions, he managed to leave behind. Without a doubt, a hard blow to the family, Swift.

The shadow of cancer has reappeared in the life of Taylor Switcht, ensañándose with one of the people I most want to: your mother. The singer has announced that his mother, 62 years old, you have to go back to deal with this disease.









Taylor Swift receives the award from the hands of his mother

(Getty / Getty)









Taylor Swift has opened up in an interview to Varietywhere he has explained how has been the process of discovery: “While he was under treatment, was found to have a brain tumor”. Andrea Swift was detected of breast cancer five years ago, for which he underwent chemotherapy and has continued regular medical checks.

“The symptoms by which a person who has a brain tumor that have nothing to do with what I thought with the previous cancer. So this is a very difficult phase in my family” is sinceraba the artist.





Taylor Swift has not wanted to sweeten the situation and has been very clear in his statements: “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what treatment to choose. That was a decision that was made at that time, but not for now, for what is going on.”









The artist maintains a very close relationship with his mother, considering it one of his best friends. “Everyone wants to your mother, we all have a mother important. But for me she is simply the force that guides me. Almost every decision that I make, do I consult with her first. So obviously for me it is very hard to talk about your illness,” he confessed.





In the year 2015, Taylor Swift posted on Tumblr a post very sincere, in which she revealed the harshness of the situation that I was living because of the cancer that had been detected by his mother. “For Christmas this year, I asked my mother which one of her gifts to me were to go to the doctor for an exam, detection of health problems, only to alleviate some of my concerns,” he wrote.

“She agreed and he went in to be checked. There were No warning signs and felt perfectly fine, but did so only so that my brother and I let quiet. The results arrived and I am sad to tell you that my mother has been diagnosed with cancer,” he said.













The chemotherapy worked on that occasion but now, five years later, Taylor Swift and her family have faced a new blow of life with the discovery of this brain tumor.







