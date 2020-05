Images of behind-the-scenes record “Black Widow” has been revealed on social media. To them, we are the main character in Scarlett Johansson’s at the mountains of Norway, which is one of the main locations for the production. Check it out:

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the cast brings David Harbour (Stranger Things), O. T. Fagbenle (also of The Handmaid”s Tale), and Florence Pugh (the Rightful King).

The Black widow still doesn’t have a date for the premiere is confirmed.