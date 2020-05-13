The children of Angelina Jolie and the star of the Marvel comics, they are children of the richest in the world

Children are like a species entirely separate from the children, and it’s really good, especially for the children of celebrities.
It’s crazy to think that kids of 8 years old, for example, you may have to have that much money. At times, it’s more money than older people, who are already well off.
Here are just a few of the more wealthy children of celebrities from the news. Rose Dauriac-Ap is the daughter of Scarlett Johansson, author of the Black Widow in the Marvel universe. She is only 6 years old at the time. Don't have siblings, she is the heir to a single of the a worth of nearly US$ 100 million.
For the brothers Federline, are the children of Britney Spears. Together, they have the right to have a fortune of$ 200 million. Not only that: children are making more money from appearances in magazines and on television. The brothers, Maximilian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz are the sons of actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. Together, they are the heirs to a fortune of$ 200 million. Your earning potential as themselves, it is also huge, since they both seem to have an interest in the world of entertainment. The twins, Knox Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, they are the sons of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. As well as the other children on that list, they have a right to an inheritance of US$ 200 million.
It may well be that this wealth is even greater, since their parents are often working and is now accumulating a lot of wealth. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, is the heir to a net worth of$ 800 million. That is a staggering number. Suri is at the age of 14, and that, sadly, has not seen her father for quite some time, given the association of the star with Scientology. In line with the Things that Blue Ivy Carter the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, is the heir to a fortune that could reach nearly$ 1 billion. And now, she is only 8 years old. In addition to this, many believe that it will also become a big celebrity in a couple of years ago, as well as their parents.
