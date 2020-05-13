The divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going to turn around the film

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

The author promises to show you the secrets close to the most famous couple in Hollywood at the documentary film: “Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they will divorce in September of last year.

One may think of the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will turn into a movie. According to the newspaper The Sunthe divorce of the couple, the most famous of Hollywood, will be the subject of a documentary film At first: The Incredible Story of Brangelina. In the film, the Ian, Halperin, the author and the writer promises to show you details of unpublished and intimate secrets the pair of actors.

“This is a movie that is definite about Brangelina, and the various intimate secrets are about to be released,” said a source to the newspaper. One of the keys to this would be, for example, the fact that it’s Brad and Angelina they were already apart from each other for more than a year before you announce the divorce.

The author also promises to open the the reasons that led to the end of the relationship for more than 10 years ago. “Ian has been back to each and every detail of the relationship, and it will show you all the reasons why the actual back of this petition for divorce on the part of Angelina,” said the insider. The documentary will be shown on tv, but it still doesn’t have a date planned for the film.

It’s been a while that Ian Halperin breaks in the life of the duo Brangelina. In 2009, he published a a book about the beginning of the relationship the couple called the The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (The untold story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the last book. In the publication, he predicted that the couple would be together for a the seven-year.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in a in September last year. Been together since 2004 and married since 2014 and they are the parents of six childrenbeing Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox are biological, and the other three, Maddox, Pax and Zahara – adopted. Recently, the couple has sealed a temporary agreement on custody of their children, in that she remains in the custody of the child, while the actor will only be able to visit them under the supervision of a health care professional.

