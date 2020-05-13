The family Kardashian does ‘thrift store’ clothes worn by the children of the family

The whole family is in on the deal.

The sisters Kardashian and Jenner have launched the Kardashian’s Kloset is in the end of September with the plan to sell the clothes and accessories that are used for the fans and buyers of fashion jewellery in all over the world. Each and every part has to come from the closets of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie or even Kris Jenner. “The Kardashian’s Kloset is a retail site for clothing, to luxury, which brings the fashion and fun of the most famous closets in the family Kardashian-Jenner, for her,” says the website . “These pieces have been selected by hand by each and every member of the family, and they are only available for purchase to the public.”

On the Page, 6ix, now says that there are many transfers of children in the family. Up to now, a dress from Monnalisa is used by the daughter of Rob Kardashian and the daughter of Blac Chyna, the Dream is currently on sale for $ 85, while the other, a children’s clothing ranging from $ 45 to $ 100. The Kloset online, also features on men’s fashion. Although it is not clear what the male members of the family are selling the clothes, then it is assumed to be her boyfriend, Kris, Corey Gamble.

“Our aim at the Kardashian’s Kloset is the ability to share a part of the style of life of the family Kardashian Jenner, to provide you with the opportunity to have a one-off item, as well as to promote sustainability,” he added, to the site.