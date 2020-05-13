The family Kardashian is celebrating another baby coming up

The best friend of Khloe Kardashian, Malika, has announced that they are expecting their baby, and the family of the famous, celebrated to the fullest. Malika is so close to the family, which is always present at the event, which is considered as an arm of the right-of-Khloe, and she already has almost 5 million followers on his personal profile.

Malika is also an actress, is in her 36 years ago, and he said in a recent post that I was praying to God for a pregnancy. “I listened to my heart and I have decided that for the rest of my life, it would be the best day of my life. I’ve been pregnant! I do not know when, he knew that in a day. He decided that it was my time and I could not be more grateful for this little spirit growing inside of me…. I’m yours, baby, and you are mine.”she wrote in her profile.

In the post, and it was decided to put the text and the caption next to the photo, and it showed on the pregnancy test, the sign of the ‘positive’, giving rise to a happiness that is overwhelming.

When the baby is famous, however, until the announcement of a pregnancy is entitled to the doing. Malika has made it a point to thank him for the brand of pregnancy test, by which, according to her, it was the test’s most important in life. “Thank you, Clearblue to be an important part of the result of the test is the most important part of my life. In 2020, down, down!”, he said she is very excited and happy to be in the news.

Khloe also used the social network to leave your congratulations to a friend of mine. She thanked God, saying: ‘this is great’, and I said as much as his friend, it was a blessing. She also said that she loves her friend and the baby she’s comin ‘unconditionally’, it is now to keep track of!