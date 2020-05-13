The family Kardashian: Kylie Jenner shows off a pregnant belly for the first time, in a lovely photo

Stormi Websterthe daughter of the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottyou already have 1 year and 10 months of age, and it is only now that the mother decided to show you a picture of the belly of a pregnant woman.

The development of the small-Stormi was one of the best kept secrets in the world of the famous. Even though the whole world was speculated about the pregnancy of the youngest child in the the family Kardashian-Jennerthe information has been gathered, and even after the birth of a baby girl at the beginning of February, in the year 2018.

Pthe art of one of the families of the most photographed in the world, be it by paparazzi or on the selfies – Has taken a cup of tea for the wedding in the second half of 2017 in order to preserve the image until the 4th of February, in the year 2018, when it released a video showing scenes of the nine months he spent working on Stormi. The first click on the small a photo of the little hand of the baby, and the revelation of a name that has become the photo with the most likes on the Instagram in less than 24 hours. The world record was just broken almost a year later with a post about the bizarre down – yes)..

On this page, diferentona that it Has set for itself, it is not so strange that the first photo of the belly of a pregnant woman to have been posted only in October 2019 at the latest. In the Kardashian’s younger son wears the tank top and panties in white and it is beautiful, beautiful, in a pose very natural.

In the caption, she said: “I have so many pictures of my belly, but this one has always been one of my favorites. Baking is my bebezinha the Storm was a very special in my life… I actually became a much stronger and more independent throughout the experiment. The women are even more amazing. Tagueie a strong woman in his life, 💓 @krisjenner”.

The longing in the belly Case? Is that Stormi is going to win a little brother or sister in the near future?



