The fiance of Scarlett Johansson will have a feast of a stag party of ‘the Avengers’

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been together for two years. (Photo: Playback)

The Folhapress

ST. PAUL – comedian Colin Jost, 34, engaged to Scarlett Johansson, I-34, you will have a bachelorette party with the theme of “the Avengers” series of movies in which his future wife, played the role of the heroine Black Widow.

As you heard at the podcast Straight Shuter, Radar Online, the party, the comedian from Saturday Night Live, “will be tacky, cheap, and silly.”

“Now, look here under ‘the Avengers’, with a small budget. The model will be more similar to the characters that pose with tourists [nas ruas de Los Angeles] with the truths of the stars of Hollywood,” said one of the sources that are heard on the program.

Scarlett and Jost, confirmed their engagement back in may. The couple have been together for over two years. This is the first marriage of Jost, as the actress has been married previously to Ryan Reynolds (from 2008 to 2010), and Romain Dauriac (2014 to 2017) – this is the last one, that she had a daughter, Rose, 5.

After the “Ii: Ultimatum”, Scarlett’s films and the feature film land of the “Black Widow”, which should arrive in theaters by the year 2020.