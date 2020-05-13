The fury of Angelina Jolie by the relationship of Jennifer Aniston with Shiloh

18 march, 2020 15:15

Brad Pitt would have tried to calm the situation.

Although in the world of entertainment, hollywood the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seemed to have been normalized, in the last few hours came a new scandal.

The u.s. media sacarona the light of a new fight that has as its protagonist nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer Aniston. What happened?

Apparently, the former Friends helped Shiloh John, the 13 year-old daughter of Brad and Angelina, to get a part acting. As a result of this, Angelina is angry.

Angelina Jolie revealed that two of his daughters underwent surgeries lately

Angelina Jolie is angry with Jennifer Aniston

“Shiloh always told his parents that he wanted to be an actress”, adviertieron from the environment of the Jolie-Pitt.

“Brad asked Jennifer if I knew of any paper that might be interesting for your daughter you will and that was what happened,” explained the official sources.

Zahara, daughter of Angelina Jolie celebrates 15 years: your sad story before being adopted by the actress

In fact, Aniston offered to the adolescent of 13 years, a role in The Goree Girls, movie in the works as a producer.

“When Jen told him that there was a possibility that Shiloh had a small role, Brad spoke with Angelina and tried to convince that it was going to be able to do so without neglecting their studies. The problem was that Angelina was enraged when she heard that the one who had managed the paper was the ex-wife of Brad. The contract still was not signed. Brad hopes that Angelina did not do anything last-minute.”

I identical! The resemblance between Angelina Jolie and one of her daughters went viral in the network

One of the daughters of Angelina Jolie went to an operation

The news came a few days after that Angelina will be displayed next to your daughter, then the hip surgery that was submitted. The operation was conducted in the most absolute of silences, but it was the actress who revealed the information on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. “I’ve been the last two months going in and out of the operating room with my oldest daughter (by Zahara, 15 years).

