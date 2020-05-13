The image of the authentic hair of Cardi B everyone is talking about

The confinement in my house has gotten the famous show more nearby that never with his followers. While some have shared how they spend the hours with his family, playing or cooking with their children, others share their beauty tips, as, for example, Helen Lindes, who published his routines and makeup.

Also other famous as Cardi B have left to a side its looks quirky and has been shown more natural than ever to the surprise of their fans. This weekend, the rapper surprised in their social networks with an unexpected video in which, for the first time, taught how to is your authentic hair.









“Look to my hair. This is my real hair” he explained to his fans while he played the mane in your bathroom, just before showering. In the pictures you can see his hair completely curly and very wildnothing to do with the melena ultra lisa that she usually carries in her concerts and events. “Wow, I’m very proud of myself”, he claimed.

Quickly Twitter users reacted to this video that has already accumulated more than 1.3 million views. “Your natural hair is beautiful”, “we want a queen afro-Latin”, “please keep the hair like this” or “your hair is perfect” are some of the comments left by his fans on the social network. Either they went unnoticed their long nails multicolor with glitter that led up to the users to get the same question: “How can you wash your hair with this manicure?











Faced with this barrage of messages, the interpreter of ‘I like it’ is encouraged and dared to teach a photo unreleased ago four yearswith his mane of african natural and much shorter. An image that came back to revolutionize his followers, who insisted that from now on, bet on the naturalness.

A few months ago another singer who also left shocked to their fans it was Ariana Grandethat in Instagram Stories published a picture of his mane natural that had little to do with his iconic ponytail smooth. In the snapshot, the artist showed his curly hair a long ‘midi’ led to a genuine madness on the network.

Ariana Grande shows her natural hair on Instagram Stories

