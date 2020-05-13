The juice of the banana, and ginger for weight loss

Weight loss is difficult, but not impossible. a good diet plan, a good dose of exercise, and a lot of strength of will are essential in order to achieve the desired results.

One way to speed up the process is to take a natural beverage that promotes the burning of fat. For this reason, we have the recipe for a banana juice, and ginger, and to burn the fat located around the belly.

Ingredients

1 banana

1 spoon (soup) of grated ginger

1 cup of baby spinach

2 spoons (soup) of flaxseed

1 cup water or milk of almonds

Ice to taste.

Directions

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until you get a homogeneous mixture. Do not add any extra sugar, and drink it right away.

Source: La Nueva Mujer