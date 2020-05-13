The juice of the banana, and ginger for weight loss

Weight loss is difficult, but not impossible. a good diet plan, a good dose of exercise, and a lot of strength of will are essential in order to achieve the desired results.
One way to speed up the process is to take a natural beverage that promotes the burning of fat. For this reason, we have the recipe for a banana juice, and ginger, and to burn the fat located around the belly.
Ingredients
- 1 banana
- 1 spoon (soup) of grated ginger
- 1 cup of baby spinach
- 2 spoons (soup) of flaxseed
- 1 cup water or milk of almonds
- Ice to taste.
Directions
Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until you get a homogeneous mixture. Do not add any extra sugar, and drink it right away.
Source: La Nueva Mujer
