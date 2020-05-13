The pattern of beauty: the fans praised Kylie Jenner for a change in attitude and flaunt your stretch marks

Kylie Jenner has already been heavily criticised for promoting a standard of beauty that inalcançado, and it may cause many disorders in women. However, in Tuesday (12), the celebrity posted a photo of a more natural, and not retouched with the stretch marks on her breasts.

The truth is, the majority of women have stretch marks, and your attitude is not honest, she was very much praised for it. “If in Case you have stretch marks, and it still swings back and forth, so that we are able to accept this in ourselves?”, and “the Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks, with no excuses, it’s growth,” said some.

Credit: Instagram

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ: