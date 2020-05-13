The prizes in sight? “The divorce of Scarlett Johansson wows the Venice film festival – Today

“I thought,” this is your destiny. This movie has a lot of all of us,” said the actress, whose film was produced by Netflix, a streaming platform that is not owned by the Show, to the contrary of what happens with the film Festival in Cannes, France.

For Bambauch, it is a project that is directly based on his own divorce with actress Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2013.

One thing that helped was “talking to so many friends who have gone through an experience as painful as this one, featured in the film), which aims to convey the complexity of the crisis of a married couple and, at the same time, to show the role of meth that lawyers can play in it.

“Another Story” comes to Netflix on the 6th of December, but it will be up on the big screen in a month or so before, at least not in the few cinemas in the us.