The secret to Kate Middleton to wear the pants and the mouth of the bell is what you need to know

The pants, the mouth of the bell, came back to be one of the trends that our favorite celebrities, the best dressed and the members of the royalty such as Kate Middleton. In the following, we’ll show you all his secrets so that all the parts appear to always be perfect.

In the style of Kate Middleton

Kate took the trousers, the mouth of the bell, in its different versions. Because this piece is great for any occasion, the duchess has a wide range of colors and fabrics in your wardrobe.

Her favorite colors are sober shades, with neutral and dark, which can be combined with different pieces to create outfits both formal and casual depending on the event, in which she will appear in court.

For the casual look

For a look at casual, then she combines the trousers with the sneakers below, and a blouse of the same color, allowing for it to be comfortable but stylish as dictated by the rules of the royal family.

If you would like to copy the minimalist style of the story, be sure to avoid those accessories to the max, because that’s the way that it achieves its simplicity.

On the other hand, take good care of your hair, it is very important, because it will always use free. The make-up, and she prefers neutral tones and slightly pink, so I look healthy.

The look is formal

When it comes to formal events, to the wife of prince William, would prefer the pants to be longer, which makes it look more high end.

The choice of a model of a high-waisted can also help to accentuate your waist, especially when paired with a blouse of the color the darkest.

The other secret is that it combines all of the accessories with the color of one of its parts. If this is the case, the shoes and the purse match the color of the shirt and use the sleeves are long, but it does not require wristbands or necklaces to complement your look.

Source: La Nueva Mujer