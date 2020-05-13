The ‘Soft’ playing live at the full album, ‘behind/ahead’

The musicians of the band of The Suit, if you will join remotely for this Friday (the 15th) to play all of the songs from his latest album, “ “and in the order in which they are laid out on the disk.

The music is by the composer and lead singer Tim Bernardes, and in between each track, the band’s bass player: Guilherme D’almeida and the and the drummer, Biel Labels come in to talk about the album, the band, and everything else that comes on the tile.

At the time of the launch of the Metro Newspaper, she talked with Tim about the influences and the artistic decisions they have made “ “what it is. Check out the interview by clicking here.

The broadcast will take place at 20h on Friday night live on Instagram for the band, as well as on the official channel on YouTube. All in all, it will be twelve songs, and more.

Get ready to sing, and to memorize the songs by listening to the album on Spotify below: