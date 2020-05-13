The spectacular photo of Jennifer Aniston, on your 51 years! – People – Culture

The star of TV and film, and Jennifer Aniston, continues to be highly acclaimed by the entertainment industry.

After having received the prize of Union of Actors of Cinema (The SAG Awards), for his role in the series of Apple TV ‘The morning show’, the magazine ‘The Interview’ made him an interview, which will be released in march, in which it appears Aniston in a few artistic photos quite striking, as you can see the beauty of the actress, who seems to not spend the years.

The photos are part of the publication that became the journal to show the interview, conducted by the also actress Sandra Bullock. Both of the stars, in a telephone conversation, chatting about their close friendship through the years.

From having had a boyfriend in common until their professional achievements, these friends of Hollywood shared funny stories and emotional, that maybe his fans did not know.

When the magazine and Aniston posted on Instagram pictures, the users of this social network were impacted, and it wasn’t long before comments of the fans, who don’t stop to mention how great that looks Aniston with 51 years of age.

Since last October, Aniston joined Instagram for the first time. In less than two hours, the american actress had a million followers. And how not to?, if the star started in this social network with a photo showing the meeting, after 15 years, of the six protagonists of one of the most popular series of all time: “Friends”.

Since last October, Aniston joined Instagram for the first time. In less than two hours, the american actress had a million followers

In 1994, Aniston rose to fame with her role of ‘Rachel’. Quickly she and her other five coestrellas of ‘Friends’ trend-setters in american television and in the world. For 10 years, the series was one of the most views and, to this day, continues to be highly acclaimed, as in platforms of ‘streaming’ and other channels around the world, continues to play.

The performance Aniston as ‘Rachel’ was awarded a prize at the 2003 Golden Globe. Since that time, this actress originally from California, he has participated in many films and papers in the ‘small screen’.

The character that will again give a lot of success and recognition Aniston was the ‘Ale Levy’ on the popular series of satire ‘The morning show’, as it has received awards and nominations for her performance.

The Morning Show The Morning Show ‘The Morning Show’ starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Currently, the star would be single. In 2017, we knew about your divorce with actor Justin Theroux. This was his second separation, after which he lived with Brad Pitt in 2005, after five years married.



Yes, as you learned in the interview that made him a Bullock, the actress of ‘Friends’ does not rule out the possibility of having children.

When Bullock asked about how it looked in the future, Aniston said: “ Listening to the ocean, watching the ocean, listening to the laughter, seeing children running, and with a good drink and food.”

