The star of the most financially successful film in the history, it is the two roles that you can get an Oscar

The actress is the main character in the Story of A Wedding on Friday (06), in the Series

Scarlett Johansson has a great chance of making his international debut in the Oscar nominations on the issue in the year 2020. This is because the us government is the highlight of this year for the two activities that you can do with it in the race for the trophy.

In the first place on the Forbes list of the actresses better paid of Hollywood, and for the second year in a row, Scarlett is, in fact, in its most successful year in his career.

The actress is part of the ensemble cast of the highest-grossing film in history. As the Black Widow in the Upcoming Deadlinelaunched in the first half of the year, the star is engaged in the production, which marks the end of an era of Marvel comics, and is preparing for the release of the film focused on her character.

Credit: Marvel Comics

According to Scarlett, at the end of the film The Black Widowlong marked his debut in April of 2020, it was with a sense of closure. “Honestly, it has brought a decision for me that I needed to be,” he stated in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on oct.

She also said she had been left devastated by the end of the character Upcoming Deadline. “I felt like I was shattered after his last film, the emotionally and literally, a joke. In the story, the character is sacrificed on the Vormir, which led to the recovery of the Jewel of the Soul.

In addition to the UltimateScarlett has been in the role of the heroine in the The Stars, in 2012, the Captain America 2: The Soldier Invernal, 2014 The avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015 Captain America: Civil Warin the years 2016 and The Avengers: Infinite Warfrom 2018, if it conrms it as one of the brightest stars in the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

+Read More: Scarlett Johansson talks about leaving the role as a man is transgender, and her support for Woody Allen after the rape accusation

AND WITH THE OSCARS?

The greatest opportunity for the actress to win a nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Well With The Real World.

Scarlett Johansson as Baby Belzier in Well with the real world (Fox SearchLight Pictures)

Scarlett lives in Rosie’s Belzier, the mother of the boy, a protagonist who has Hitler as his best friend, the imaginary, and with the premiere scheduled to take place on the 6th of February, in movie theaters in brazil.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the design has been voted the Best Film by the audience at the International Film Festival in Toronto this year. Awards such as this one, leading up to the Oscars, they give credibility to a scenario that includes the team’s long in the competition for the award.

+ Read More: Oscars: Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez and other actors, who are able to compete in 2020

But, in addition to the actress, she has a chance, albeit minor, to win a nomination for Best Actress, the much praised role of Nicole, in the hand of Adam, the Driver, in a The story of A Marriage.

Scarlett Johansson, like Nicole in the Story of A Marriage (Series)

“The actress makes you feel the impulses, and instincts are conflicting, anger, and longing, defiance, and guilt, defiance and apprehension in every step,” said Jon Frosch, the The Hollywood Reporteron the performance of the Ap.

The story about the divorce, it displays the view that a spouse has for the other, and it is a difficult process for the separation involving custody of a child.

The film was screened at the Venice film Festival, where the actress received a standing ovation for his performance, in addition to the production, directed by Noah Baumbach has long been one of the highlights of the review.

Among other festivals, world-renowned, The story of A Marriage he was awarded the Telluride and Santa Barbara, which heats up to the expectations of candidates, including Adam Driver, and Laura Dern, is also a possible competitor for the long time.

+ Read More: Scarlett Johansson talks about being cast in roles in “hipersexualizados” at the beginning of his career

Shown in selected cinemas, The story of A Marriage it arrives to Netflix Brazil on Friday (06). Check out the trailer:

+ You want to feel the inside of your series or movie to watch all the time? Then take a look at these great games that we’ve separated it for you!

Catan’s Game Of Thrones, Destiny, Full of strategy, this game is perfect for you to have fun with his friends, and he promises to win the hearts of the fans of Game Of Thrones: https://amzn.to/2OAysRh

Breaking Bad – the Galapagos islands video Game: This board game includes more than 300 pieces, and it’s all based on the series of Breaking Bad: https://amzn.to/2OctiMk

Star Wars Legion: Love The Star Wars Universe? Then take a look at this wonderful game in the franchise: https://amzn.to/2D6Bk2R

The puzzle Avengers Endgame: 2000 pieces, this jigsaw puzzle of the heroes of the most famous in the world and will ensure that your have fun with you guys! https://amzn.to/2D8Ecfz

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoina you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.