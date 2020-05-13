The story of the unsuccessful between Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney

Both actors had a brief romantic interaction in “Friends” (Photo: Instagram@jenniferaniston/ge0rge_clo0ney)

In the spring of 1995, things were very different to today. Not only on a technological level, but also in Hollywood. Without Netflix or another streaming system, or the global popularity it now has. Friends was still a bet not getting the results that are expected of her.

At that time, the names of Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, or Jennifer Aniston were not as famous as they are now, and much less earning the money they got in the closing of the popular series (one million dollars per episode). However, at that time, the managers of the chain NBC decided to give a boost to your creation in a peculiar way.

The doctors are introduced at the end of the first part of the special episode (Photo: screen Capture)

In some episodes of their main series, there were winks and some crossovers to promote programmes at different times. That was the case Friends, who received in his 16th chapter of the first season to two special guests: George Clooney and Noah Wyle.

However, both actors, in their role as doctors in the sitcom of new york, not interpreted to doctors Douglas Ross or John Carter, his alter egos on the small screensince, being both of a hospital in the city of Chicago, the incogruencia plot be noticed right away.

The characters of Clooney and Aniston are paired in double-quotes (Photo: screen Capture)

It was the 23 of February in that Friends aired for the first episode twice, 40 minutes long, which in reality were two chapters that are directly linked in its plot. “The chapter of two parts: Part I and II” was released for the night in the united States that Thursday.

In the first half, Monica (Courtney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) end up in the emergency room of a hospital after the second, he tried to remove the christmas lights, something that his partner of department had insisted that it did several weeks ago.

Clooney and Wyle end up disenchanted of women (Photo: screen Capture)

Rachel, not having health insurance, he asks Monica to lend your identity to receive treatment for his injured ankle. Then, doctors Michael Mitchell (Clooney) and Jeffrey Rosen (Wyle) cater to “Monica”which in reality is Rachel due to the ruse contrived.

There, the doctors, and the women decided to make a “double appointment” in the house of the protagonists of the sitcom. Rachel, played by Aniston, was to accompany Mitchell, the role of Clooney. But both decided to keep the lie of the interchange of names to avoid problems with the law.

Rachel and Monica argue over whether to tell the truth to the doctors that attended (Photo: screen Capture)

In the second part of the chapter a special broadcast that day, Clooney and Wyle visit the renowned apartment of the series. There, they are greeted by the protagonists, but the appointment between both couples is crumbling quickly, because Rachel wants to both tell the truth about how they used illegally the insurance Monica.

However, your friend decides not to do so, and both, instead of continuing with the appointment, begin to hurt, enumerating the defects of each. Clooney and Wyle, who had joked before about how every time they went out on appointments with patients all just evil, culminating in the appointment after a phone call from the hospital.

The episode of fiction has been the closest that they have had two of the actors most popular in the world of having a loving relationship (Photo: screen Capture)

Monica and Rachel have to go back to the emergency room because they forgot to sign one of the x-rays, but, scared, decide not to continue with the lie and pay with a check medical expenses. The characters of Clooney and Wyle have just according to the peculiar pet of Ross, brother of Monica, at the end of the episode.

Since then, both ER (Emergencyin Spanish) as Friends they consolidated themselves as two of the most watched programs in u.s. television and, subsequently, around the world. However, it is the only time that Aniston and Clooney, always in the fiction, have been close to having a loving appointment.

Clooney is the hero of the end of the special episode, to rescue the pet of Ross, brother of Monica (Photo: screen Capture)

Just last week, Aniston and her former co-series, announced on social networks that they would come back for a final chapter of special produced by HBO Max. The details are vague, and it is not expected to be an episode where you play the characters that brought them to fame.

In addition, the successful actress has been at the center of attention for the rumors that have been located on a possible return to Brad Pitt, who split from Angelina Jolie. However, neither of the two have confirmed nor even a reaching out in love, although have been commended in the latest awards season for their respective performances in television and film.

Clooney, for his part, after be a symbol as a single man and star of several films, she married the prominent lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014 and is now serving mostly as a philanthropist.

