USA | PlayOn Fest | Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, and more artists in virtual event to raise money for the COVID-19 | YouTube | US | united States | TIME | IN VIVO | NNDC – NNES usa

Warner Music organized for this weekend, “PlayOn Fest”, a festival virtual, which will recover concerts of stars such as Coldplay, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Green Day, Ed Sheera, Twenty One Pilots, David Guetta and much more. The purpose is to raise funds to help the world Health Organization (WHO) in its fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

It is as well that the record company will take advantage of also performances from Janelle Monáe, Brandi, Carlile, Charli XCX, Death Cab fot Cutie, Gary Clarck Jr. Korn, Slipknot, The Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs and more. Within the group of latinos is Anitta, Pablo Alborán and Sabrina Claudio.

What time and where can I see the PlayOn Fest?

The transmission of the PlayOn Fest will be over 72 hours from noon on Friday 24 to Sunday 26 of April. You can see it from the official channel of YouTube of Songkick.

PlayOn Fest started at noon and it will broadcast any presentations of such artists in well-known festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Primavera Sound or Rock In Rio.

“During the pandemic we are all looking for ways to stay connected. The PlayOn Fest is a great way to come together, enjoy good music and company, you support the overall work more urgent from the WHO to combat the COVID-19”noted Elizabeth Cousens, president of the United Nations foundation in a press release.

