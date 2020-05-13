What Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt planning a trip together?

Aslam Khattar
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt starred in a recent reunion at the awards SAG and an exchange of glances at the Golden Globes. Now, according to the british The Mirror, they would be planning a vacation together.

The couple is separated for 15, but there are always rumors about a possible reconciliation: “Brad and Jen have a appointment in secret to celebrate the victory of Brad at the Oscars. Have plans to spend some quality time together at an exclusive hotel, because it is the only place outside where they are guarantees them the anonymity they need“revealed a source.

