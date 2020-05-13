What Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt planning a trip together?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt starred in a recent reunion at the awards SAG and an exchange of glances at the Golden Globes. Now, according to the british The Mirror, they would be planning a vacation together.

The couple is separated for 15, but there are always rumors about a possible reconciliation: “Brad and Jen have a appointment in secret to celebrate the victory of Brad at the Oscars. Have plans to spend some quality time together at an exclusive hotel, because it is the only place outside where they are guarantees them the anonymity they need“revealed a source.

Related News

In addition, The Mirror reports that Aniston and Pitt are in a great personal moment, since they left behind old grudges, and restarted a relationship of friendship: “Jen is so happy with how Brad turned out to be one of the stars most relevant of Hollywood“. In this sense, the same source says that the actors are planning to extend their days of rest in Mexico. “Want to take a trip to Los Cabos, and are organizing the logistics to coordinate the two destinations. They are excited to spend some time together now that the craziness of the awards season ended“.