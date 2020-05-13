What Kourtney Kardashian has done to stop Kendall Jenner is so mad?

Kourtney Kardashian, he gave the talk after the trip with Scott and Sofiainfuriated with the sister, Kendall Jenner. In the episode Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall and to tell the Khloe Kardashianit Kourtney he left frustrated during a group trip to Mammoth.

“At the last end of the week, Kourtney came up to me and my friends on a ski trip”said Kendall in there. “You know, Kourtney and I were very close in the last few years, and I love that she goes out with me and my family and friends. But, to be honest, I feel like there are a few times when she was a little bit rough, and it started to affect me at some point”.

While discussing the situation with Khloé, on the top, he said that there is a chance that Kourt was trying to impress his friends, without regard for the feelings of her little sister.

“I felt like it was trying too hard to be cool in front of all my friends and young people who are cool, at my expense”continued Kendall.