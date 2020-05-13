With amazing rearguard, Demi Rose makes clear that it is the model ms listed

Bali, Indonesia.- British model Demi Rose, is currently on vacation in Indonesia from where it has not lost the time to show off her statuesque figure in a sensual bathing suit.

Demi caught the attention of the cameras with her spectacular curves, which she wore without shame with its characteristic hair color brown and your perfect tan, assumed also the rear that so many sighs to boot.

The model is viralizó some years ago due to his incredible resemblance to Selena Gomezit was called “your double” or “twin loss”.

But the beautiful instagramer of 24 years has made it clear that there is no copy, now wears his unmatched style and enviable figure everywhere.