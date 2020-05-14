10 books that teens are reading

Have you ever heard of the literary genre of YA, or Young Adult’? They are books for teenagers, about teenagers. Back to the romance, this is the type of the genus, is one of the most widely read in the world, and it is no wonder that there are so many film adaptations.

The books for the teenagers tend to portray the drama of this phase is the following: love, family, friends, school, and the list goes on. In the meantime, many are flirting with other genres such as horror, crime, fantasy, and action.

With this in mind, the Guide of the Week you have selected 10 books to teens, who are leitura. Check this out:

In a story that mixes drama and the novel, “The Five of You,” was an adaptation of the film, and has done for thousands of teenagers cry with this story line. Stella has a lung condition and needs to be treated in the hospital constantly. They don’t Will Require, and another patient in the hospital, but other than for a Short time, you want to disconnect yourself from the machine and outside of the hospital. For a Short time don’t get an infection that will compromise your treatment, and possible a lung transplant, and she needs to stick to the five steps of everyone else, including the Will. But, in spite of the prevention in the distance, it looks more like a punishment.

“Mulherzinhas ‘ is a classic book of Louisa May Alcott, which had a film adaptation in the year 2020. The book tells the story of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, who are suffering from the departure of his father to the war and the financial difficulties of the family. In spite of this, they will continue to struggle and face the tragedies of life, such as love, your neighbors, and the relationship between the sisters, but all with a great deal of courage, empathy, and lightness of weight.

“It’s the Fault of the Stars” is likely to be in the book, a teenager of the decade. There were more than 2.5 million copies sold in Brazil and is an adaptation of the film. It tells the story of two teenagers, Hazel Grace and Augustus Waters, who meet in support group for patients with cancer, the disease that they both suffer from. By John Green, explores the humor and tenderness of this love story that has charmed millions of young people.

“To All the Boys who’ve Loved you,” is a trilogy written by Jenny Han, which tells the story of Lara Jean, a girl’s sweet and romantic, who writes letters all the time, they fall in love with it, but it never sends it. Until one day, his letters to reach the recipient, and his life changes forever. The adjustment has come in the Series.

This is also a phenomenon of the teenager who has charmed the young people of the world. The book that inspired the film with Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ezra Miller as it was written in the 90’s by Stephen Chbosky. It tells the story of Charlie, a boy, reclusive and shy, that he lost his best friend to suicide, but that he sees his life change when he met the siblings, Patrick and Sam. Charlie plunges into a downward spiral of romance, drama, school, family, and autodescobrimento and development.

The trilogy of “the Hunger Games”, by Suzanne Collins, has earned fans all over the world, and has also been adapted to the movies with Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. The books tell the story of Katniss Everdeen, a young girl who lives in a world of dystopian, which is divided into 12 districts. Each year we carry out the “hunger games”, in which a group of young adults struggle to survive in the battle of the televised grammy awards.

In this novel, David Levithan will leave you glued to the book. The film tells the story of a young man who every day wakes up in a different body, and that is how we learn to live in accordance with it. It has its own set of rules: never interfere, not if you want to get involved. Until one day, he wakes up in the body of Justin and meets his girlfriend, Rhiannon. Since then, he has to fight for that love, in spite of his or her condition is impossible.

Most recently, the Series has made an adaptation of this book, Jennifer Niven, and starring Elle Fanning. “So Amazing” is the story of Violet Markey, a girl who lost a sister in a car accident and Finch, a boy in depression, and that he planned ways to commit suicide. One day, he decides to go up to the tower from school to find She is about to jump off. The two manage to get out of the situation, and decide to take a job in the geography together. On the job, they get into the best places in the State. You will fall in love with this session.

Natasha is a girl who believes in science, but not in the destination, however, you are suffering from the ability of the family to be deported to Jamaica. He is a young man who has always been a good student, a good son, and has always fulfilled the expectations of his parents. When they fall in love, and they need to throw out all your old beliefs, to live in god’s love.

“Selection” is a book series written by Kiera Cass, which mixes romance, horror and dystopian. In a futuristic world, divided into castes, the “Selection,” this is a unique opportunity for 35 young women who hope to marry the prince and live among the luxuries of the palaces and clothes. For America Singer, it would be their worst nightmare. It would mean losing her family, her boyfriend, and is living imprisoned in the palace, is under constant attacks by the rebels. Until she meets prince Maxon and begins to re-think everything that you had dreamed for yourself.

