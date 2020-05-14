Amber Heard continues in the Tempest, in spite of the legal

In spite of the rumors that Amber Heard would be on the outside of the second part of the video, Aquaman, apparently because of his legal problems with her ex, Johnny Depp, the actor remains steadfast in his role as a Mere cast member in the Aquaman 2.

In the DC Universe, has denied rumours that the actress would be fired from it because of the legal battle, which is fighting with the Wife, and even now she is still in her position, as well as the fact that their participation in the first-half was a very well regarded thanks to the good chemistry she had with the main character, Jason Momoa.

She is accused of pretending to have been beaten by Johnny Depp, showing off the alleged marks, bruises, and even blood coming out of his nose, made, purportedly, with red enamel in order to simulate bleeding, which, if proven, would be a reason for her to go to jail for lying to the court.

But, so far, Heard has continued in its role as a ‘Mere’, as well as the Wife remains as the main actor of the movie, the Amazing Animals, the 3, and his participation in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean-6’s is also to be expected.

Grief

Actress, Amber Heard, 34-year-old is facing a difficult phase. She lost her mother, and She Heard at the age of 63. On Sunday, the 3rd of may, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp has made a text that’s exciting, paying special attention to the qualities of your loved one.

“You left us too soon, clinging to the memory of the use the beautiful, kind, and gentle soul. It will leave you longing for in the deepest part of our hearts forever. Your heart is open, and the firm has made herself the most beautiful woman I have ever met. It is hard to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I am truly a lucky girl to have been your daughter, you started it.

The artist pointed out that it is desolate with the departure of early in the elderly.

“It has been a period of incredibly painful for you, but I do know that it survives in all of us, love.” The kindness, support and generosity to me and to my sister, Whit, we have received from our friends and family saved my soul” ended.