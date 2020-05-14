Angelina Jolie brings together five of his six sons on the red carpet at the premiere of Maleficent 2: the Mistress of Evil She

+



Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, at the premiere of Maleficent 2: the Mistress of Evil ” (Photo: Getty Images for Disney)

Angelina Jolie had a real family get-together at the premiere of her new film, Maleficent 2: the Mistress of Evil.

The actress, he crossed to the red carpet at the premiere for the feature, accompanied by five of her six children Brad Pitt: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt. Excited, the children gave him, and did not desgrudou for a minute or so.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18-year-old did not attend the event because he is majoring in biochemistry at the University of Yonsei in South Korea.

This is the first time that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and can officially be on the red carpet, after you have begun your treatment of the sex-change.

Maleficent 2: the Mistress of Evil arrives in theaters in brazil in the 17th of October.

Jolie had a look at the well-born in the spirit of the character in the long-the witch in the fairy tale, The Sleeping beauty, on the edge of a long, unique, Versace, punctuated by a snap of a scorpion on his waist.

