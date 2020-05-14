Angelina Jolie doesn’t want to share in the care and custody of the children with Brad Pitt – Today

The relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and boasts some of the improvements, however, there is one issue that seems to be far from finding a consensus on The custody of their six children.

Separated from 2016, the ex-couple just finished the divorce proceedings this year, but in the care and custody of children continues to drive the discussion and sources in the Hollywood Reporter claimed that the actress not going to give up the current arrangement, which is provided by the court in the November in the past year.

“They have a deal complicated this time: She’s in custody, and Brad Pitt gets authorization from the court to make such visits. It was this which led to the justice’s, and that’s the way that Angelina Jolie wants to keep things up to date,” said the source.

“You don’t have any intentions of sharing custody of the children,” she said.

It should be noted that all the actors are parents to Maddox, 18 years old, and People15 , Zaharaof 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

