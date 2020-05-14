Angelina Jolie says that Brazil is ‘a fairy tale’

Although interpreting is a form of magical in a Disney movie, it is on Brazil, of Angelina Jolie, 44, it really feels like a fairy tale. “Of course, it’s a fun part of my job, but on the red carpet, it was never my goal. For me, Brazil was like a fairy tale. I know that there are a lot of challenges and difficulties, but the country is extraordinary! What interesting people! The story is incredible, with the beautiful nature. It’s a dream come true,” said Jolie in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

The actress is currently promoting the film “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil,” in which the lives of the main character. “This is a film that is about to embrace your true nature. I hope that it will encourage people to accept who they are. They may be mild, of war, of the wild… it doesn’t matter, as long as it is real,” says the actress, who considers the work “very easy” for the love of the character.

The film has a premiere scheduled for the 17th of October in cinemas in brazil.