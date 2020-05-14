At the age of 33 years, Scarlett Johansson is getting married for the third time, the comedian Colin Jost – Notes – Glamurama

Been dating for a little over a year ago, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost decided to go up to the altar. The actress, 33-year-old, and the comedian, 36, confirmed on Sunday that they are engaged, despite the fact that you have not yet chosen a date to exchange wedding rings. The two met in may of 2017, when an Ap has presented an episode of “Saturday Night Live” – and the husband-to-be it’s one of the writers for the sitcom of american television, and when the star was still divorced from Romain Dauriac.

It took quite a while for anything to actually roll it between the Ap and Jost, but when it happened to Johansson, they did not desgrudaram more. Already, the début from the duo on the red carpet, in Hollywood it means to embrace a relationship that was at the premiere of “the Avengers: Infinite War,” in April of last year. This is the first marriage of Jost, whereas in the Ap, already have two in the school curriculum (the beautiful, also, she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011). (For The Anderson’s Market)