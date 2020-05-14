Blake Griffin – Stunning ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, and you don’t save the Images

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
27


Blake Griffin it was one of the guests invited to the Roast of Alec Baldwin. The program, which is the Comedy Central we will issue the 15th of September.

The basquetebolista of the The Detroit Pistonsand one of the big stars of the NBA, he took advantage of the moment to reveal the humor that characterizes it.

A teaser trailer has already released, it is possible to notice that Blake Griffin blows by the entire Kendall Jennerwith whom she had a relationship in the year 2018, as well as the rest of the members of the the clan Kardashian.

Read more here.

Photo: DR)

