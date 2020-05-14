Coronavirus USA | Jennifer Aniston donated a large sum of money to a nurse who tested positive to COVID-19 | united States | US | Friends | nndc Famous

Various celebrities from the world of entertainment come combining efforts to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Jennifer Aniston has not been the exception, the actress of the series “Friends” donated a large sum of money to a nurse who tested positive to this disease that comes affecting thousands of people in the world.

The interpreter, the american made known his generous contribution in the proprama “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where could know the case of Kimball Fairbanks, health worker that she contracted this disease by exercising his work.

As could be seen in the television space, Aniston handed him a check for$10 thousand to the nurse. Both were able to communicate through Skype, where the famous actress expressed her admiration for the hard work of the nurses before the pandemic coronavirus.

“It is an honor to meet you, I wanted to tell you that God bless you and all who are out there working. I don’t know how to express my gratitude for all that you do, you put your health at risk for the benefit of all, you are really sensational”, he pointed to the remembered Rachel Green in the series “Friends”.

Recently, the actress Miley Cyrus and her partner Cody Simpson also gave its support to health workers of the city of Los Angeles in the united States. They not donated money, but they sent food personally.

