Demi Lovato and destroyed in the selfies sexy at the swimming pool, and much, much more in the image of the week

Demi Lovato posing for a photo at a swimming pool in your home
Dua Lipa, showing the new design for the campaign and the fragrance of the perfume “Free” from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty
Miley Cyrus, the Wall Street Journal
Selena Gomez working on a makeshift studio at his home
Grimes, on the cover of Italian Vogue. The singer, who appeared in the test for a little bit before you have your first child, it still shows a trend in the photos
The couple pop up, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is taking the dog to the girl to walk past the quarantine in Florida
Nick Jonas has shown that he is the only coach from The Voice, to have a red chair in the house, such as the program, in order to continue showing the reality virtually the
Dave Grohl, of Foo Fighters and Liam Gallagher (ex-Oasis) showing the front cover of the magazine along with other artists in the music, in a new edition on the quarantine
Rumor has it that by posting her first picture from the year 2020 to celebrate the birthday of 32 years old. The singer has caught a lot of attention for the new look and feel, making it one of the topics most talked about in the week on Twitter
New image of Lady Gaga onto the stage from the album “Chromatica”. Looking forward to the new work from the Mother Monster?