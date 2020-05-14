Disney is a Family SingAlong: In the second edition of this very special, Katy Perry, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, and other stars-‘re up to singing in the studio; check it out!

And Disney is, once again, does it all! Following on from the success of the first Disney Family Singalong,” the north american and ABC has a new edition of which brings together the various stars singing directly to their homes, a number of the hymns in the studio. The attraction to appear at this Sunday’s (10), Shakira, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and other performers of the weight is made up of the team, who showed their talent in the performances of home-made, but still impressive.

As well as, for the first time, the song was dedicated to all professionals in the health field, but now it has also paid a tribute to the mothers for the day. In addition, the special comes in, as a way to entertain the people that are in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, and also getting it in your home.

She reminded us of the year of 2016, when he gave voice to the character of Gazella in the animated movie “Zootopia – The City of the Beast,” and sang the theme song, “and “Try Everything”, nominated for a Grammy award in the year 2017 as the’ Best Song Written for Visual Media”. Check it out:

Katy Perry has revealed that all of his creativity and humor are up to date, and is not only dressed up as a Sra. the Jumbo jet, as it has transformed her poodle Nugget in “Dumbo,” to sing “Baby Mine” from the movie 1941.

Christina Aguilera has lent her vocals to the powerful performance of the song “Remember Me”, “the Living: “Life is a Party”. The diva sang the Spanish version of the song “Recuérdame”, a duet marked with the singer’s Lines.

Bruklin Menzel might even be Elsa from “Frozen,” but this time it turned into This for a show “To a Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” with Ben Platt.

Halsey has been one of the surprises of the night came out to sing “Part of Your World” from one of her favorite movies, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. The muse has shown that it is as a fan of the same, that even if you threw in the wig of the woman in order to become This!

Josh Gad has placed a cap on the of the “Now” that is the office of both looked at the scene in the iconic “the State” and 2 ” to sing the song, “When I Am Older”, in animation. In the meantime, the dual character of the x-Hall is joined to the outside of the original Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, a performance of “Almost There” from Princess and the Frog”.

Ariana Grande shined as one of the guests of the first edition of the special, so this time around, John Legend teamed up with Jennifer Hudson for a duet of the classic “Beauty and the Beast” from “beauty and The Beast”.

Jennifer Hudson y John Legend interpretan en #DisneyFamilySingalong #DisneySingalong her song from “Beauty and the beast” la Bella y la bestia de #Disney pic.twitter.com/zY3k36szh4 — Friday-film 🎬 (@Viernesdepelcu1) Mar 11, 2020

But I have asked for, “The Lion King”? Also, got! The consistency of the Pumbaa, Timon, Simba and adult Simba’s child in the version of the live-action movie, with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Walter Russell III, they came together to sing “Hakuna Matata”. See the following:

Rebel Wilson performed “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid”, the siblings Derek and Julianne Hough were joined by the girlfriend of an artist, Hayley Erbert, a medley of “Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins,” and an actress on the Disney Channel, Sabrina Carpenter, teamed up with pianist Lang Lang for a version of the lovely “Your Mother and Mine” from Peter Pan.

For those who have not had the opportunity to hear a presentation from Her at the #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/bDrF8yYdzy — Carpenter’s Portal (@CarpenterPortal) Mar 11, 2020

The stars of Disney on Broadway Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland sang “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”; and actress Keke Palmer sang in “Zero to Hero” from “Hercules”, a performance by the dancers of “Dancing With the Stars, Lindsay Arnold, and Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater:

In the end, the stars, even if they gathered together for opening up a whole lot of fun on the side of the Muppets, singing a special song, which he introduced to the program. Check it out: