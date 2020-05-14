How to get along well with your ex. Lessons that we learned from Jen and Brad

For years the press faced Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitthowever, 15 years later, we have made it clear that grudges left behind to mark the start of a true friendship. What can we learn from them in order to overcome an old love? Its history is fascinating. We’ll tell you how to get along well with your ex.

Hollywood is a time bomb for the romances, we see form, have five minutes of glory and off between a cloud of scandals. Thus, from night to morning, a power couple is able to destroy our faith in the love, and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston they are the perfect example of a break memorable: they began their romance in 1998, married in 2000 and divorced in 2005, when he met Angelina Jolie and together they gave life to ‘Brangelina’history , that ended in another marriage, a tortuous process of divorce and six children of by means.

But their reunion on the backstage of the twenty-sixth edition of the SAG Awards, where they were photographed together for the first time after 15 years of public ridicule, is proof that where there was fire, ashes remain (that night she won the award for Best actress for the series The Morning Show and Brad for Best actor, thanks to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

More than a thousand words

And that is for the expert in body language Patty Woodthat subtle gesture in which Brad the decision of the hand, suggests a deeper connection.

“He has the prize in one hand, but keeps it under, what matters is her. Your left hand takes the arm of Jen to tell you: ‘Quédate here conmigo’, and the expression of Aniston it is very sincere, half-way between laughter and tears, what is certain is that your chest is away from him because he wants to protect”. What might be reconciled?

Time legendary

All indications are that both have overcome their resentments, because in February of 2019, when Jen he turned 50, he made a big celebration at home and your ex was present, and we do not speak of Justin Theroux (her husband from 2015 to 2017), but of Brad! Also, last December, she held a feast and again the protagonist of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was invited, along with other close friends, as Tom Hanks and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Yes, the story has potential, a couple meeting years after their separation-material film, but it’s also about two people who finally found a way to be friends, after a tumultuous journey in which the fate not smiled to none in love.

Jennifer was the worst part because you dragged the label of’víctima’, in good measure because Angelina Jolie he accepted that he fell in love with Brad while he was still married, and the actor admitted to the magazine Parade that his marriage with Jen “was not interesting”.

It also emerged phrases pop mythical as: “If Jen could with Brad, you can overcome (insert your name here)”.

A shadow for Aniston

But above all, what we pursued Jeneven in her marriage with Therouxwas the fact of not wanting to have children, a dilemma that sparked discussions in respect of motherhood, and concluded with an open letter to the actress saying that being a mother is not indispensable to be happy.

What is certain is that in the SAG Awards, we saw a different angle of the story, a pair of former loving, able to applaud the achievements of the other, for the good old days and with maturity. And in this world that do not get tired of remakes they are the model of a couple who need to revive their romance: a love that had a happy ending and from which we can learn a lot.

“Jen is amazing, kind, loving, and funny; she is still my friend. It is a relationship that I value very much”. –Brad Pitt “I don’t remember the darkness because we had an amicable separation. There was No hatred, or this idea that we could not speak. Since then we have been warm and respectful”. –Jennifer Aniston

Celebs with broken relationships and a happy ending

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

Their union lasted from 2009 to 2018. Despite the fact that he is married Katherine Schwarzenegger and she promised with the producer Michael Barrett, vowed to spend the thanksgiving day with your child Jack and their partners.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

From 2009 to 2018 were the couple’s pride and joy of Hollywood and had a girl, Everly. After their separation, he came out with Jessie J and Jenna with Steve Kazeewith who already has a son. They expressed the support of their new relationships.

J. Lo and Marc Anthony

Married from 2004 to 2014, had twins, but now Jennifer is committed to Alex Rodriguez and, along with his ex and her boyfriend athlete, attending together to the festivals school of their children. A large modern family.

Lessons to overcome your ex, by Jen and Brad

1. DO NOT TALK BADLY OF HIM OR HER

There were statements unreasonable, yes, but Jen and Brad they sought not to attack the other after your divorce. “If you speak ill of someone that you loved, your close circle could possibly think that you’ll do the same with him,” says the psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith.

2. WITHOUT PUNISHMENT

Even if you feel that is to blame for the breakup, “not to look for ways to injure your partner to feel good, it is better to talk about what bothers you to let it out that are disrespectful, this gives the friendship future hope to be.”

3. KEEP DISTANCE

Provided that the behavior of both is friendly, the closeness could be positive, but if there is resentment it is better to cut ties. “It will benefit your mental health and will lay the groundwork for a new romance”.

4. SPEND TIME WITH THOSE WHO LOVE YOU

Jen it is one of the celebs with more friends in Hollywood and this helped her to get ahead. “Maybe you don’t want your loved ones to see you in a poor state, but it is the best to heal. Without delving into details, just spend a day relaxing.”

5. TIME TO HEAL

It was years before both were considered friends again. “It is normal. Will need time to adjust to your new way of life. If you try to get close to your ex very soon you will end up in toxic relations by not being clear about what you wish for”.

6. WHAT A NEW LOVE?

Jen he admitted that it was not sensible to Brad did a photo shoot with Angelina shortly after his divorce. Put yourself in the shoes of the other, more if you broke the relationship. “The triangles are painful and will lead to some involved to feel insecure”.

7. TRY TO AMEND YOUR MISTAKES

Especially if someone was unfaithful, “don’t try to cover the lie with more, they need to be honest to repair the broken trust,” suggests Goldsmith. The truth will be less painful than another mountain of broken promises.

8. DO NOT INVOLVE YOURSELF WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS

“If you see your ex in a meeting, be polite, but do not discuss matters of your relationship”, do it in private. It was a good idea Brad and Jennifer avoided, at all events for so many years. It a feat of herculean!

9. LOOKING FOR DOWNLOADS OF PHYSICAL AND MENTAL

Sometimes a little bit of this combo can give back the confidence which you need after a separation. Jennifer makes box three or four times a week and attends therapy once a week. And it has worked.

10. REACH FAIR AGREEMENTS

“Seek appropriate limits, such as how friends in common must spend time with and when, but do not give up on friendships only by the end of his relationship. Have an open mind”. Avoid resentments that prevent them from being good friends. Test overcome to Jen and Brad.

What do you think of these tips to get along well with your ex?

By: Jessica Moreno