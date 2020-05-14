In Concert Bowie: Bono launches the playlist from the “60’s songs that saved my life.”

Famous for playing the classics that have marked the history of rock’n’roll, as the song Sunday Bloody Sunday, the singer from the irish Bono of the band U2, celebrated 60 years on the last day of the 10th of April, and to celebrate, you have created a playlist entitled “60’s music that shaped my life.”

“I couldn’t have lived without it. The ones that took me from there to here, the value of the ‘ 60s, through all the scrapes, all kinds of discomfort, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, and mostly for the joy of it,” said the singer about the 60’s of the songs you have chosen.

The artists that make up the playlist, ranging from names such as Luciano Pavarotti and David Bowie, to name the more contemporary such as Lady Gaga and it Was Eilish. In addition to the honor, Bono also wrote a simple “thank you” to each and every one of the artists on the list. For those who have died, and the singer dedicated it to the family. “Thank you for sharing your dad with so many people, like me, that it was filled to the brim,” he wrote to the son of David Bowie) Duncan Jones.

The playlist can be accessed on the website of U2. Check out the full list:

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Work in the and Zucchero – “Miserere”

2. The Sex Pistols – “Anarchy In the UK”

3. Kanye West – The “Black Skinhead”

4. Was Eilish – “everything i wanted”

5. David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”

6. The Beatles – “I Want to Hold your Hand”

7. The new york city – “Swallow My Pride”

8. The Clash – “Safe European Home”

9. Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”

10. Patti Smith – “People Have the Power”

11. John Lennon – “Mother,”

12. The Rolling Stones – “Ruby Tuesday”

13. Elton John – “Daniel,”

14. Andrea Bocelli – “Con Te Partiro”

15. Elvis Presley – “Heartbreak Hotel”

16. Johnny Cash – “The huntress”

17. This Mortal Coil – “Song to the Siren”

18. Kraftwerk – ” Neon Lights”

19. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song

20. Prince – “When Doves Cry.”

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – “Get Lucky”

22. Madonna – “Ray of Light”

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind”

24. The Talking Heads – “Love Goes to Building on Fire”

25. Lou Reed – “Satellite of Love”

26. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

27. Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

28. The New Order – “True Faith,”

29. R. E. M. – “Nightswimming”

30. The. – The “Chasing Pavements”

31. The Arcade Fire – “Wake Up,”

32. The Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”

33. Oasis – “To Live Forever”

34. Iggy Pop – “Lust for Life”

35. Gavin Friday – “Angel”

36. Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm”

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – “XXX”

38. Bob Marley & The Walers – “Redemption Song”

39. Echo and the Bunnymen – “The Rescue”

40. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

41. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”

42. Bob Dylan – “Most of the Time.”

43. Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

44. Depeche Mode – “Walking In My Shoes”

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Into My Arms”

46. Simon & Garfunkel – “The Sounds of Silence”

47. Coldplay – “Clocks”

48. INXS – “Never Tear Us Apart”

49. The New Radicals – “You Get What You Give”

50. Angélique Kidjo – “Agolo”

51. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – “Under My Skin”

53. David Bowie – “Heroes”

54. Simple Minds – “New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)”

55. Sinéad O’connor – – “You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart”

56. Van Morrison – The “Sense of Wonder”

57. Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle”

58. Daniel Lanois – “The Maker”

59. Peter Frampton – “Show Me The Way”

60. The Bee Gees – Immortality – A “Demo Version”





