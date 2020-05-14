In Concert Bowie: Bono launches the playlist from the “60’s songs that saved my life.”

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
14


The singer for the irish on the whole, U2 has completed 60 years on Sunday-and sent a letter to the artist or the family of the 60s to musicians

For Download Doliveira

access_time

If you live in the 13/05/2020 at 07h35 – Changed: 13/05/2020 at 07h45

The artist Bono in France, the day 24/07/2017

BONO: the artist has completed 60 years on the last day of the 10th of April. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

Famous for playing the classics that have marked the history of rock’n’roll, as the song Sunday Bloody Sunday, the singer from the irish Bono of the band U2, celebrated 60 years on the last day of the 10th of April, and to celebrate, you have created a playlist entitled “60’s music that shaped my life.”

“I couldn’t have lived without it. The ones that took me from there to here, the value of the ‘ 60s, through all the scrapes, all kinds of discomfort, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, and mostly for the joy of it,” said the singer about the 60’s of the songs you have chosen.

News
EntretenimentoMúsicaRock



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here