Jennifer Aniston meets 51 so great

Jennifer Aniston meets 51 years as many wanted to get to the 25. The actress Friends is great and has wanted to celebrate their day by climbing to Instagram photos of the cover that engages the magazine Interview. Poses, light-hearted, even with wet hair. With sucks of leather and with a top of pink satin. With a tan that we don’t pillaremos until mid-July. It is gorgeous and, at least, so it seems, happy.

Aniston, in addition, take advantage of the publication to claim the presence of actresses mature in the world of the show: “Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had No idea that this would come out today. I am proud and honored. Thanks to the interview team by celebrating women of all ages … it turns out that the 51 are pretty fun”.

Jennifer have not stopped getting compliments and good wishes on the social networks. So thankful it showed up at the same time:

Her ex, Justin Theroux, has dedicated this curious image, she poses holding an antler on its head, when it is about to be fulfilled a year of the announcement of their separation:

With a message more descriptive: “Happy birthday to this woman is fierce. Fiercely loving. Fiercely friendly. …. and fiercely funny”. And ends with a ❤ and a “B” that we do not know very well what it means.