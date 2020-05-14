“Jennifer Aniston should be killed”: the repugnant phrase of Harvey Weinstein about the actress

11 march, 2020 16:34

This Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual abuse. In 2017, he sent a mail that I mentioned to Jennifer Aniston.

Harvey Weinstein, who was one of the producers most powerful of Hollywood, was sentenced to 23 years in prison this Wednesday, march 11. In a Manhattan courtroom, New York, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse after six women testify against. The same were present in the first row of the court when it was revealed the judgment.

Weinstein, 67 years of age, was present in court in a wheelchair. His representatives reported that he was in a state of health delicate due to a surgery he had back in December and the other in the heart last week. When he pleaded guilty in February, the producer came to the court with a walker to help while I was walking, but was seen in a supermarket walking normally.

One of the most amazing that you got the justice of the united States mentioned Jennifer Aniston. In 2017, Harvey Weinstein heard a rumor that the actress was going to accuse the producer of sexual abuse. In an email he sent to his representative, demonstrated his outrage at this and wrote: “Jennifer Aniston should be killed”.

The representative of Jennifer AnistonStephen Huvane, revealed that his team was very surprised at this rumor and the reaction of the producer, and reported to The New York Times Weinstein never harassed her to the actress: “He never came near enough to touch it. She was never with him alone. We had No idea of the existence of that mail, because we never sent it to us. For this reason, we do not have any comment to make about it.”

