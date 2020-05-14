Jennifer Lopez has announced that her daughter will be releasing a children’s book: ‘just So proud’ – 13/05/2020

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her daughter, Emme Muniz, 12-year-old will be releasing a children’s book, titled ‘Lord Help Me’ [Senhor me ajude, em tradução livre]. The singer / actress shared today’s news with their social networks.

“So proud of my Emme as she shares her own daily prayers in your first book, Lord, Help Me!”, he wrote for J. Lo.

She also said, “This book will provide families with a way to embrace the peace and the power of faith to the everyday”.

The publication will be launched on the 29th of September, but it already can be ordered through the website, from the publisher Random House.