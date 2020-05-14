Joe Alwyn confirms that it passes the confinement with Taylor Swift

The british actor Joe Alwyn has confirmed that is going on these days of confinement with the singer Taylor Swift, with whom he maintains a relationship since almost three years ago.

Although they have always tried to keep his courtship with the greatest discretion possible, perhaps unconsciously Alwyn, 29-year-old, has revealed that it is spending days in the New York apartment of the singer, 30. The confirmation has been done through a series of photographs that have been shared in their stories of Instagram of one of the cats Swift, which makes it clear that they are living together, at least during the quarantine period.

And is that, in their three-year relationship, only have been allowed to see together a couple of times at different events, something totally different to what I used to do the interpreter with their previous partners. The singer, who had romances with on Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddlest and Harry Styles, it was not exactly in favor of hiding in front of the cameras. Even so, it seems that with Alwyn you are going totally serious and will not let the paparazzi and the media to interfere in it, so we have decided to be discrete.